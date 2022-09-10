Last updated on .From the section Sport

Sport has been paying respect after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as sport resumed on Saturday, following the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch on Thursday.

While all English, Welsh and Northern Irish football, as well as senior football in Scotland, was postponed this weekend, other sports decided to return to action and mark their respects.

Cricket

England's final Test against South Africa was washed out on day one because of rain before day two was called off as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

On day three, a minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save the King followed by sustained applause from the crowd at The Oval.

A military guard of honour and a minute's silence were observed before God Save the King echoed around The Oval on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa

Players from both sides and the match officials wore black armbands

Golf

After play was halted on Thursday, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth resumed on Saturday.

A two-minute period of silence was observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at 09.50 BST.

Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as the King was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.

Play was stopped at the the BMW PGA Championship for a two minute silence in memory of the Queen

Players, including Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, paused play on the course at Wentworth to pay their respects

Rugby union

The Premiership season got under way in England on Saturday after Friday's two fixtures were postponed.

As the Premiership season got under way at three matches on Saturday afternoon, players and spectators marked their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a one-minute silence

Rugby league

The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Friday that the Super League elimination play-off on Saturday between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils would go ahead.

"This has been a difficult decision - we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the RFL said in a statement. external-link

The Queen was a patron of the RFL during her 70-year reign, and twice presented the Challenge Cup at Wembley - to victorious captains Derek Turner of Wakefield in 1960 and Featherstone's Malcolm Dixon in 1967.

Huddersfield and Salford players wore black armbands and joined together in a minute's silence before kick-off

Formula 1

Formula 1 held a minute's silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday, for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend proceeding as planned.