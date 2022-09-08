Last updated on .From the section Sport

Ten Premier League fixtures were due to be played across Saturday, Sunday and Monday

All football in England has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ten top-flight men's games were scheduled across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

EFL games were due to take place on Friday and Saturday, with six Women's Super League fixtures - the first of the season - on Saturday and Sunday.

England's National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football is also off.

Also on Friday, play at golf's PGA Championship was called off, along with all British horse racing and cricket's Test between England and South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Premier League took the decision to honour the Queen's "extraordinary life and contribution to the nation" and said updates on future fixtures during the period of mourning "will be provided in due course".

The league's chief executive Richard Masters said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

