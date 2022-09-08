Last updated on .From the section Sport

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years

Horse racing was halted on Thursday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Friday's play in the Test match between England and South Africa was called off.

All Friday's race meetings in Britain - at Doncaster, Chester, Sandown and Salisbury - have also been cancelled.

The scheduled Rachael Heyhoe Flint cricket fixtures on Friday have also been postponed.

The second day of the PGA Championship on Friday will also not take place.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Following the announcement, the Southwell horse racing meeting was halted after the second race, and Chelmsford after the fourth race.

The British Horseracing Authority is likely to take a decision on when horse racing will resume on Friday.

Play was also abandoned at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast," said a European Tour Group statement.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."

In football, Manchester United said their game against Real Sociedad in the Europa League went ahead "following direction from the Football Association and Uefa".

West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League was also played.

The English Football League will take a decision about its fixtures at the earliest opportunity after discussions with the government and the wider sport sector.

In rugby union, Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

Formula 1 is planning a minute's silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend to proceed as planned.

At the US Open tennis in New York, organisers said "to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II" there would be "a moment of silence prior to the start of the first women's semi-final match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia".