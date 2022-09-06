Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wolves will consider a move for free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll, 33, if they fail to sign Diego Costa. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, at Barcelona before a possible move for the player in January. (Caught Offsice) external-link

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, plans to leave Aston Villa as a free agent at the end of the season. (UOL - in Portuguese) external-link

Arsenal are unlikely to go back in for for Manchester City player Luiz in January. (teamtalk) external-link

Southampton's English winger Nathan Redmond, 28, is set to join Turkish side Besiktas on a one-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down an initial contract renewal offer because it was lower than the wage of second-choice stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Standard) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has played down his club's link with 29-year-old Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane. (talkSPORT) external-link

Ajax's Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, 20, says he was approached by manager Erik ten Hag to join Manchester United this summer. (ESPN.nl via Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch) external-link

Brighton and Colombia midfielder Steven Alzate, 23, is in talks with Standard Liege over a loan deal until the end of the season. (Telegraph) external-link

Roma want to tie injured Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, down to a new contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

