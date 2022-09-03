Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Southampton rejected a £50m proposal from Chelsea for Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 18, on deadline day, having only just signed him from Manchester City. (Daily Echo external-link )

Manchester United are at the centre of a £20m payment war, with three different agents claiming they played the biggest role in Antony's move from Ajax. (Mail external-link )

Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 21, has hit out at 'false' claims that his national team boss Louis van Gaal advised him against a move to Old Trafford. (Mirror external-link )

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, for just £4.5m 18 months ago, before he joined the Seagulls. (The Athletic - subscription required external-link )

Barcelona are taking legal advice over Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid loan deal, with a 40m euro obligation to buy triggered if he plays 45 minutes or more in 14 games. The France striker, 31, is yet to start this season. (Mundo Deportivo via 90min external-link )

Manchester United offered Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen a deal worth £43m to ward off interest from his former club Tottenham when he signed on a free transfer this summer. (Football Insider external-link )

What next for Ronaldo at Man Utd? How star's fairytale return has turned sour in 12 months

Tottenham wanted to sign Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, this summer but the Italian club refused to sell. The situation remains open for next year. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he has not been contacted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe about a potential bid to buy Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News external-link )

Chelsea expressed an interest in signing Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24, on transfer deadline day. (Sheffield Star external-link )

Leeds are readying a bid for Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, in January. (Football Insider external-link )

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says he told nephew Frank Lampard to sign Dele Alli for Everton, but admits the 26-year-old Englishman was a 'disaster' before moving to Besiktas. (Talksport external-link )

Sunday Telegraph back page