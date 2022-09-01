Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has said there was "never anything concrete" between the Serie A club and Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also said Ronaldo was not an option for them this summer as they "were doing other things". (Sky Sports - in German) external-link

Aston Villa rejected three bids, including a final offer of £25m, from Arsenal for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, on deadline day. (Sky Sports) external-link

Watford forward Joao Pedro has said he is "fully committed to the club" after the Hornets turned down a bid from Everton for the 20-year-old Brazilian. (Watford Observer) external-link

Watford also stood firm in keeping Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24, despite receiving a £25m bid from Aston Villa and enquiries from Crystal Palace. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, because the Dutch club felt they had lost too many players this summer. (De Telegraaf, via Mail) external-link

Lyon and France midfelder Houssem Aouar, 24, will stay at the club, despite reaching an agreement to join Nottingham Forest and having interest from Fulham. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

AC Milan rejected Chelsea's bid of 80m euros (£68.95m)plus players for Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Duncan Castles) external-link

Arsenal were preparing to fight off interest for Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli from AC Milan, who saw the 21-year-old as a replacement for Leao. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Blackburn Rovers will consider pre-contract offers for Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, in January after the club rejected bids of £12m from Fulham and Everton. (Telegraph) external-link

Paris St-Germain have given up on their attempt to sign Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar this summer, but they may return to their pursuit of the 27-year-old in January. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Dynamo Moscow have said a move for Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, to Chelsea was blocked due to sanctions the UK government placed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. (Mail) external-link

The Blues remain hopeful of finalising a deal for Zakharyan further down the line. (90min) external-link

PSV Eindhoven also rejected Chelsea's late attempt to sign their Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, despite the Stamford Bridge club indicating they were willing to pay up to 45 million euros (£38.9m) for the 24-year-old. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Metro) external-link

Wolves turned down a late informal proposal worth £17m from Leeds for South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, 26. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham decided to keep English defender Craig Dawson, 32, after they failed to bring in Southampton and Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek, 26, who joined Aston Villa on loan. Dawson was set for a £5m move to Wolves. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea missed out on RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol after the 20-year-old signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga club. (Evening Standard) external-link

Spain and Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, 26, has decided to remain at the club until his contract ends in 2023, despite multiple clubs registering interest in signing him. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

