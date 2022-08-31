Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Neymar, 30, as Paris St-Germain bid to offload the Brazil forward to avoid falling foul of Uefa's Financial Fair Play guidelines. (Mail) external-link

But while Chelsea are interested in striking a deal for Neymar, in an apparent u-turn, Paris St-Germain are now refusing to sell. (Times via Metro) external-link

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, 23, and Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, have been linked with Chelsea in a potential double swoop. Russia's Zakharyan would cost £12.6m but a reported £126m price tag could scupper any move for Portugal's Leao. (Times - requires subscription) external-link

Barcelona full-back Sergiño Dest will join AC Milan on a season-long loan, with the option to turn the move into a €20m permanent switch. The USA defender had been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brentford hope to hijack Arsenal's move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, but would have to smash the club's transfer record to sign the £25m-rated Ukrainian forward. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have submitted a £20m offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, 21, but the club want a higher fee for the Brazilian. (Goal Brazil via Metro) external-link

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have been tracking Tielemans throughout the transfer window, but another "mystery club" is now ready to table a bid as Leicester set a £30m price tag. (Express) external-link

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, is keen to push through a move to Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly launches a £50m bid for the Mexico international. (De Telegraaf via Metro) external-link

The Blues have bid £43m for Alvarez as Chelsea aim to sign a forward and a midfielder before the transfer window closes. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona have turned down a player-plus-cash offer from Chelsea for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33. They bid €15m (£13m) plus Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 31, but negotiations continue. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are closing in on a £77.7m deal to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, but would be willing to let him remain at RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022-23 season. (Telegraph - requires subscription) external-link

Leeds United are preparing to table an offer for Sheffield United's Republic of Ireland defender John Egan, 29, but face losing Wales winger Dan James, 24, to Tottenham. (Express) external-link

Southampton are ready to up their offer for Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, after PSV Eindhoven rejected an initial £21.4m bid. (Telegraph - requires subscription) external-link

PSV Eindhoven have agreed a £34m deal for Gakpo as Southampton prepare to smash the club's transfer record. (Times - requires subscription) external-link

Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Paris St-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, 29, with the Argentina striker already garnering interest from fellow Turkish side Galatasaray. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Denmark and Nice forward Kasper Dolberg, 24, is in Spain to complete a loan move to Sevilla. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Everton forward James Rodriguez, 31, is interested in playing for La Liga side Sevilla - the Colombian is currently at Qatari club Al-Rayyan. (El Chiringuito) external-link

Paris St-Germain's Senegal defender Abdou Diallo, 26, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, will fly to Germany on Thursday for a medical before a proposed switch to RB Leipzig. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Birmingham City are in talks with Manchester United in a bid to sign 22-year-old Netherlands midfielder Tahith Chong on a permanent deal. (Star) external-link

The main sport page of Thursday's Daily Telegraph