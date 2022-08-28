Monday's gossip: Zaha, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Ziyech, Gordon, Broja, Gallagher, De Jong
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, but Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, remains their number one priority. (Guardian)
However, Manchester United have also enquired about a potential transfer move for Aubameyang. (Caught Offside)
The agent of Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Chelsea investigating whether a move to Stamford Bridge is possible for the 37-year-old. (Independent)
Ajax are targeting Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, as a replacement for Antony, 22, after accepting a bid from Manchester United for the Brazil international. (Mail)
Chelsea have offered Everton Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, plus £25m in return for 21-year-old English attacker Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider)
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is expected to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (CBS Sports)
Liverpool are considering a move for Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24. (Yorkshire Post)
Leicester and Everton are considering a late move for Al Hilal's Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira, 26. (Sun)
Valencia are confident of beating Real Sociedad to the signing of Edinson Cavani, 35, and are set to offer the Uruguay forward a two-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)
Tottenham and Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, 25, is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan with no buy option included. (Fabrizio Romano)
Spurs and England midfielder Harry Winks, 26, is closing in on a move to Sampdoria after initially holding out for possible Premier League interest. (Evening Standard)
Chelsea have decided their English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, will not leave the club this summer despite holding talks with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over possible loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea are hoping to beat Tottenham and Crystal Palace to the signing of Peterborough's English defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider)
Spezia are set to sign Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu, 21, from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy worth around 15m euros (£12.7m). (Fabrizio Romano)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment