Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, but Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, remains their number one priority. (Guardian) external-link

However, Manchester United have also enquired about a potential transfer move for Aubameyang. (Caught Offside) external-link

The agent of Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Chelsea investigating whether a move to Stamford Bridge is possible for the 37-year-old. (Independent) external-link

Ajax are targeting Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, as a replacement for Antony, 22, after accepting a bid from Manchester United for the Brazil international. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have offered Everton Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, plus £25m in return for 21-year-old English attacker Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is expected to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (CBS Sports) external-link

Liverpool are considering a move for Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

Leicester and Everton are considering a late move for Al Hilal's Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira, 26. (Sun) external-link

Valencia are confident of beating Real Sociedad to the signing of Edinson Cavani, 35, and are set to offer the Uruguay forward a two-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham and Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, 25, is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan with no buy option included. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Spurs and England midfielder Harry Winks, 26, is closing in on a move to Sampdoria after initially holding out for possible Premier League interest. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea have decided their English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, will not leave the club this summer despite holding talks with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over possible loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are hoping to beat Tottenham and Crystal Palace to the signing of Peterborough's English defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider) external-link

Spezia are set to sign Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu, 21, from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy worth around 15m euros (£12.7m). (Fabrizio Romano) external-link