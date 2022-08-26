Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Leicester City's 21-year-old French centre-back Wesley Fofana, with the fee believed to be £70m. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leicester are considering a loan move for Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, 27, as a replacement for Chelsea target Fofana. (Mail) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move for the Manchester United and Portugal forward, 37. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled 22-year-old Brazil forward. (Telegraph) external-link

Liverpool could offer Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in exchange for Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stalled over personal terms with the 33-year-old wanting a two-year deal while the Blues are only prepared to offer a one-year contract. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are close to signing Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, from Dynamo Moscow. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Everton to sign England defender Michael Keane, 29, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta after the French club rejected their first two bids for the 24-year-old Brazil international. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celta Vigo have submitted an offer for Blackburn Rovers' Chile forward and Everton target Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic and Denmark Under-21 midfielder Matt O'Riley, 21, is attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

