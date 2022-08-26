Saturday's gossip: Fofana, Ronaldo, Antony, Firmino, Aubameyang
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Leicester City's 21-year-old French centre-back Wesley Fofana, with the fee believed to be £70m. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Leicester are considering a loan move for Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, 27, as a replacement for Chelsea target Fofana. (Mail)
Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move for the Manchester United and Portugal forward, 37. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled 22-year-old Brazil forward. (Telegraph)
Liverpool could offer Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in exchange for Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stalled over personal terms with the 33-year-old wanting a two-year deal while the Blues are only prepared to offer a one-year contract. (Sun)
Chelsea are close to signing Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, from Dynamo Moscow. (Mail)
Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Everton to sign England defender Michael Keane, 29, on loan. (Football Insider)
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta after the French club rejected their first two bids for the 24-year-old Brazil international. (Sky Sports)
Celta Vigo have submitted an offer for Blackburn Rovers' Chile forward and Everton target Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Football Insider)
Celtic and Denmark Under-21 midfielder Matt O'Riley, 21, is attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (ESPN)
