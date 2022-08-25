Close menu

Friday's gossip: Paqueta, Silva, Fofana, Vanaken, Antony, Asensio, Gakpo

West Ham have made a fresh bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after their opening offer of 50m euro (£42.2million) was rejected by Lyon. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Manchester City have rejected a 70m euro (£59m) bid from Paris St-Germain for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea are preparing a new bid of around £75m for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, 21. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

The Hammers have also had a £10m bid for Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 30, turned down by Club Bruges. (Evening Standard)external-link

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder says he is still confident winger Antony, 22, will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid. (Metro)external-link

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, for 30m euros (£25.3m). (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

United are set to submit a £25m offer for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Football Insider)external-link

The Old-Trafford club have made a failed bid for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32, has rejected an offer from Manchester United. (Guardian)external-link

Liverpool's pursuit of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham could be helped by Borussia Dortmund's interest in Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, who joined the Reds in 2018. (Express)external-link

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 22, is on Jose Mourinho's midfield shortlist at AS Roma as he looks to replace the injured Gini Wijnaldum. (AS Roma Live, via Express)external-link

Wolves have enquired about Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23. (Mail)external-link

Bordeaux are interested in signing Fulham's out-of-favour French winger Anthony Knockaert, 30. (Football Insider)external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says forward Che Adams, 26, is not for sale this summer. (Southern Daily Echo)external-link

Manchester City and England Under-21 midfielder Cole Palmer, 20, is wanted on a season-long loan by Borussia Dortmund. (Sun)external-link

