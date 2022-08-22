Tuesday's gossip: Gordon, Antony, Aubameyang, De Jong, Trapp, Palmieri, Sarr, Pedro, Alonso
Chelsea are confident they can seal a deal for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon, 21, this week with talks over the transfer of the England Under-21 international ongoing. (Times - subscription required)
Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Ajax forward Antony, 22, within the next week, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Brazil international. (Sun)
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, for a deal thought to be worth between £15m and £25m. (Sky Sports)
The Blues are prepared to allow an additional eight players leave in this window after West Ham agreed a deal to sign Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 28. (Express)
Officials from Manchester United are set to travel to Barcelona in an last effort to sign 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong before the transfer window closes. (De Telegraaf via Mail)
United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32. (Sky Sports via Football Daily)
Watford will "not entertain any bids" for Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr and are ready to offer the 24-year-old a new long-term contract after his proposed move to Aston Villa fell through. (Mirror)
The Hornets have also not accepted Newcastle United's offer of £25m for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. The Magpies will need to increase their bid for the 20-year-old. (Telegraph)
Tottenham are interested in signing 24-year-old Leeds and Wales forward Daniel James. (Alan Nixon, via Leeds Live)
Barcelona are looking at Celta Vigo's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 27, as an alternative to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso because the Catalan club's move for the 31-year-old Spain international is getting complicated. (Helena Condis Edo via Twitter)
Wolves have agreed personal terms with VfB Stuttgart's Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic but negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing for the 25-year-old as the Bundesliga side want a higher transfer fee. (Mail)