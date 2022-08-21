Last updated on .From the section Sport

Great Britain finished second to hosts Germany at the 2022 European Championships

Great Britain won 60 medals as they finished second in the medal table behind host nation Germany at the European Championships in Munich.

Meanwhile, a further 27 medals were won at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, where GB ended the competition second to hosts Italy.

British teams topped the standings in both gymnastics and rowing in Munich.

Diving was the nation's most successful sport across the two championships, as Britain won six golds among 12 medals.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed the men's synchronised 3m springboard title on Sunday to ensure the British team's best-ever European performance - surpassing the three golds and 11 medals they won in 2016.

In gymnastics, Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser also won golds on the final day as Britain recorded their best-ever artistic gymnastics European Championship medal haul, ending with five golds, three silvers and three bronzes in total.

Meanwhile, Britain failed to win Olympic rowing gold for the first time in 41 years at the Tokyo Games last year but claimed six golds and a total of 10 medals this time arounf, in a European performance described by British Rowing's director of performance as a "stepping stone" for September's World Championships.

There was notable success too for Britain in athletics (six golds, 20 medals in total), swimming (four golds, 15 medals in total) and Canoe Sprint (five golds, 11 medals in total).

Elsewhere, Tom Pidcock rode to cycling mountain bike cross-country gold and Non Stanford won triathlon gold in her final major competition.

The track cycling team contributed five medals and Kieran Reilly won BMX cycling silver, while GB did not medal in road cycling, beach volleyball, sport climbing and table tennis in Munich.