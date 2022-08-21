Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the close of the summer transfer window. (Goal) external-link

But United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo but are only likely to sign one of the forwards before the window closes. (Telegraph) external-link

United are also gearing up for one last push this month to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Marcel van der Kraan, via Express) external-link

The Old Trafford club will block any move for England defender Harry Maguire after Chelsea made an enquiry for the 29-year-old. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan have made another approach for Tottenham's English centre-back Japhet Tanganga, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle are hoping for a transfer breakthrough this week as the club work on two deals and believe a move for Watford's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 20, is possible. (iNews) external-link

Manchester City and England midfielder Keira Walsh, 25, remains a leading target for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds and Newcastle are looking at Los Angeles FC's Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes, 23, who is also attracting interest from Brighton. (Sun) external-link

Nice are continuing negotiations with Arsenal over a loan deal for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 27. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Lazio are looking at a move for Tottenham's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Serge Aurier, 29. The Ivorian right-back is a free agent after being released by Villarreal. (Footmercato, via Express) external-link

Wolves have rejected a £1m bid for Ivory Coast centre-back Willy Boly, 31, from Nottingham Forest. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham could sign Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, with the Ukrainian midfielder unconvinced about a move to Marseille. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Nottingham Forest want Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer, 28, from Atalanta. (Tutto Atalanta - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek, 26, from Southampton. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan are interested in Chelsea's England centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 23. (Evening Standard) external-link