Monday's gossip: Antony, Gakpo, De Jong, Maguire, Tanganga, Walsh, Pepe, Reguilon
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the close of the summer transfer window. (Goal)
But United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo but are only likely to sign one of the forwards before the window closes. (Telegraph)
United are also gearing up for one last push this month to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Marcel van der Kraan, via Express)
The Old Trafford club will block any move for England defender Harry Maguire after Chelsea made an enquiry for the 29-year-old. (Sun)
AC Milan have made another approach for Tottenham's English centre-back Japhet Tanganga, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Newcastle are hoping for a transfer breakthrough this week as the club work on two deals and believe a move for Watford's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 20, is possible. (iNews)
Manchester City and England midfielder Keira Walsh, 25, remains a leading target for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Leeds and Newcastle are looking at Los Angeles FC's Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes, 23, who is also attracting interest from Brighton. (Sun)
Nice are continuing negotiations with Arsenal over a loan deal for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)
Lazio are looking at a move for Tottenham's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Serge Aurier, 29. The Ivorian right-back is a free agent after being released by Villarreal. (Footmercato, via Express)
Wolves have rejected a £1m bid for Ivory Coast centre-back Willy Boly, 31, from Nottingham Forest. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham could sign Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, with the Ukrainian midfielder unconvinced about a move to Marseille. (Footmercato - in French)
Nottingham Forest want Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer, 28, from Atalanta. (Tutto Atalanta - in Italian)
Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek, 26, from Southampton. (Football Insider)
Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan are interested in Chelsea's England centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 23. (Evening Standard)