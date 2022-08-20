Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is to be offered a massive new deal by the club in a bid to persuade the 28-year-old Portuguese to stay despite interest from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. (Star Sunday) external-link

Chelsea and Everton have joined Manchester United in weighing up moves for Brentford's English striker Ivan Toney, 26. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been given approval by the club's owners to spend his way out of trouble - by chasing deals for Netherlands pair Frenkie de Jong, 25, of Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, 23, as well as Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony, 22. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

However, United are set to miss out on Chelsea wide forward Christian Pulisic, 23, with the USA international keen to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Stamford Bridge. (Mail Online) external-link

Real Madrid will use the money from Casemiro's sale to Manchester United to pursue a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Watford for Senegalese striker Ismaila Sarr, 24. (Foot Mercato via Inside Futbol) external-link

Sarr's team-mate Joao Pedro is the subject of a final £25m bid from Newcastle - with Watford having turnied down two previous offers for the 20-year-old Brazilian forward. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham, Leeds and Southampton are all keen on Manchester United midfielder James Garner, despite the 21-year-old Englishman never having started a Premier League game. However, all three clubs are unwilling to pay the £14m asking price. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Everton have opened talks with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, over a new contract. (Mail Online) external-link

Arsenal are looking at a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian striker Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (Foot Media, via Sun) external-link

West Ham, Newcastle, Everton, Leicester and Southampton are all interested in Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, 25. (90 Min) external-link

Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28, is ready to terminate his Barcelona contract amid interest from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Marseille have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Eric Bailly. The 28-year-old Ivorian centre-back is set to join on loan, with the French club having the option to make the switch permanent. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

