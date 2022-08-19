Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have offered £15m plus Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 31, for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke has denied speculation linking the Bundesliga club with 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, he says there has been no contact with the Manchester United star. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester's French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, has asked not to be involved when they face Southampton this weekend after being linked with Chelsea. (Guardian) external-link

French side Nice are in talks with Arsenal over a loan move for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe, 27. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, to replace the outgoing Brazilian Casemiro, 30, who has agreed a deal with Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle and West Ham are watching events at United closely, they are both interested in Scotland international Scott McTominay, 25, as they believe he is the most likely midfielder to be pushed aside with the arrival of Casemiro. (90min) external-link

Leeds are aiming to complete a deal for FC Zurich's Willy Gnonto, 18, for £4m with the Italian striker entering the final year of his contract. (MailOnline) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident that 20-year-old England winger Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal with the club despite rivals, including Manchester City, showing interest. (MailOnline) external-link

Everton are set to sign Mohammed Kudus on loan from Ajax with a view to making the 22-year-old Ghana midfielder's move permanent. (Sky Sports) external-link

Ajax also want to bring Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 29, back from Chelsea if 22-year-old Brazilian Antony joins Manchester United. (90min) external-link

Antony trained alone on Friday after the Dutch club rejected a £67m bid from United. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have made enquiries about the availability of Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, for a potential swap deal which would see US forward Christian Pulisic, 23, go the other way. (Mail) external-link

