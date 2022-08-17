Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are interested in signing American forward Christian Pulisic, 28, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Forward Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United with the 22-year-old Brazil international suggesting he is happy at Ajax, despite being linked with the Premier League club throughout the transfer window. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch, subscription required) external-link

Everton are considering signing Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers with the 23-year-old being considered as a replacement for injured England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25. (Sky Sports, via Express) external-link

French club Nice had made an £8.5m offer for Brereton Diaz earlier this week, which Blackburn have yet to accept or reject, with West Ham also showing interest in the Chilean. (Sun, via Metro) external-link

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana believes the Foxes are pricing him out of a move - with the club said to be asking for a record fee of more than the £80m they received for Manchester United's England defender Harry Maguire, 29 - for the 21-year-old. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Lyon's Houssem Aouar but are yet to come to an agreement for a fee for the 24-year-old France midfielder, who had previously attracted attention from Arsenal. (L'Equipe - In French) external-link

Thursday's Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

Manchester United are willing to pay £67m for Real Madrid's 30-year-old midfielder Casemiro and double the Brazilian's wages to £360,000 a week, after talks with Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, broke down. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

But a deal for Casemiro is now said to be looking unlikely for United, with the player said to not be interested in a move and Chelsea also expressing interest. (Talksport) external-link

United are also considering signing Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, 30, from Borussia Dortmund if they sell English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, back to Crystal Palace for £10m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Red Devils are lining up a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach's Switzerland international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 33, to challenge number one David de Gea. (Blick, via Sun) external-link

Willian could make a return to the Premier League as reports suggest he is set to open talks with Fulham, the 34-year-old Brazil winger recently left Corinthians and could be signed on a free. (Mail) external-link

Sporting Lisbon have expressed interest in signing Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old has repeatedly told Manchester United he wants to leave. (90min) external-link

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather leave Barcelona for Chelsea than Manchester United, according to reports which also suggest that Barcelona value him at £25m, a figure Chelsea are reluctant to pay for the 33-year-old Gabon international. (Telegraph, via Express) external-link

Tottenham want to sign Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi from Atalanta, the 29-year-old would be Spurs' eighth signing of the summer transfer window. (TuttoAtalanta - In Italian) external-link

Southampton and Newcastle both want to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, of Portugal. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, could be prepared to make a move away, with former club RB Leipzig showing interest. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

But it is understood that Liverpool have no intention of letting Keita go before the end of this transfer window and hope to get him to sign a new contract, although they may risk letting him go on a free next summer. (Goal) external-link

West Ham have dropped their interest in Chelsea's 28-year-old left-back Emerson because of the Brazilian's high wage demands. (Guardian) external-link

Sun front page