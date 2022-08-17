To mark South Asian Heritage Month, BBC Sport looks at four up-and-coming South Asian athletes pushing boundaries and helping to change stereotypes of what it means to be a South Asian athlete in the UK.

Layla Banaras

Banaras (left) plays for Birmingham City's Under-21 side

Layla Banaras from Birmingham is a game-changer in more ways than one.

The 16-year-old started off playing football with her brothers, and when she was eight, she joined the youth team league for girls run by Birmingham City. She captained the U15s team and now plays for the U21s.

When Banaras turned 12, she began fasting for the first time, and that meant training while fasting too. Back in 2019, Ramadan was in June and that would mean fasting for some of the longest days of the year - in Birmingham specifically, it means fasting for nearly 19 hours during the summer solstice.

Banaras said she couldn't find much support or information about how to keep training while fasting, and there were no other Muslim team-mates she could ask. For a while she even considered quitting football.

"We asked the club and they didn't have any guidance. My mum and dad went to the FA but they didn't have anything either. That made me want to do something and make a change," she told Under Armour. external-link

But instead of giving up on the sport altogether though, Banaras decided to work with a nutritionist at City to come up with her own nutritional plan for Ramadan.

The plan consisted of nutritional advice, meal guides and tracking systems to make sure she had the right amount of fluids and calories in order to train. And since then, Banaras has been able to continue playing during Ramadan by using her planner, which other Muslim players have used too.

Joel Clarke-Khan

High jumper Clarke-Khan finished fifth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer

Joel Clarke-Khan is a high jumper from Worcester who has been competing in athletics since he was 11 years old.

But at the start of the 2022 season - one packed full of major events - he had his sights set on Great Britain selection for both the World Athletics Championships in Eugene and then a few weeks later, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It would be as close to a home Games as it could get for Clarke-Khan.

Early on in the season, he jumped a personal best of 2.27m, placing him 16th on the British all-time list.

The 22-year-old went on to become the 2022 British champion and was selected for both the World Championships and the Commonwealths, where he had the chance to compete at the Alexander Stadium, the stadium he trains at every week and grew up competing in.

Clarke-Khan finished fifth with a jump of 2.22m in the 2022 Commonwealth final. His lifetime best of 2.27m would have won him the gold medal.

After he competed, Clarke-Khan said he was disappointed he missed out on a podium finish.

"I'm ready for some silverware," he said. "I've got plenty of years though, I'm still very young."

Clarke-Khan qualified for the high jump final on Thursday at the European Championships in Munich with a jump of 2.21m.

Watch this space…

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi

Galabadaarachchi (right) is still undecided over where her international football career lies

You've heard of Sam Kerr, you've heard of Tim Cahill... but how much do you know about Australia's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, one of Scottish football's most exciting players?

If you were watching the opening game of the Scottish Women's Premier League season, you will have seen that Galabadaarachchi scored her first hat-trick for Celtic in a performance that demonstrated exactly why she deserved to win the Young Player of the Year at the Professional Football Association (PFA) Scotland awards, and why she was awarded Celtic's 2021-22 Player of the Season accolade.

Galabadaarachchi, 21, began playing football at age five, and by the time she was nine years old, she was asked to trial with Manchester United. She also spent eight weeks training with Manchester City, but at 15 she signed with Melbourne City and moved back to Australia.

Since then, Galabadaarachchi has played for Perth Glory, moved to West Ham as an 18-year-old and had a short spell at Napoli before heading to Celtic in February 2021.

But the direction of her international career is still uncertain. Galabadaarachchi's mum is Argentine and Italian, and her dad is Sri Lankan. But Galabadaarachchi was born and raised in Australia.

She has caps for Australia's U17 and U20 squads, but after team-mates she played with in those youth teams were called up for the senior team, Football Australia director Heather Garriock has called for Galabadaarachchi to be brought into the senior set-up.

Galabadaarachchi has said while she is waiting for a call from Matildas' boss Tony Gustavsson to tell her where she stands, she isn't sure how her game would fit in.

"I've seen the Australian national team play and they're really good, but I don't see a lot of players like me," Galabadaarachchi told ABC News. external-link

While Argentina's coach has also expressed interest in Galabadaarachchi, the women's team are ranked 31st in the world, while the Matildas are currently sat in a more attractive 12th place with the additional lure of a home World Cup on the horizon.

Kid Karam

Generation Next: Karam Singh, the Ronaldo-inspired break dancer with an Olympic dream

Kid Karam, AKA Karam Singh, is a break dancer from Derby and one of the most successful breakers to herald from the UK.

Singh burst onto the international breaking scene aged 10 when he was the youngest competitor on the World Championship stage. Since then, he has won the solo competition at the B-Boy Championships and has been dubbed the Anthony Joshua of breaking.

He first got into breaking when he was seven years old after watching someone headspin in a Justin Timberlake music video. Growing up, Singh played football and boxed, which helped him develop a fast and explosive style.

He has merged his sports and has been known to end battles with a "Ronaldo stepover" move followed by a backflip.

Singh has spoken before about the lack of South Asian role models, calling it a "massive issue".

"Hopefully having someone like myself at the Olympics will give them that reassurance it can be a career option," he said.

"Then kids won't be held back, they'll have opportunities and we'll hopefully then see more British Asian athletes."