Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, 21, has agreed personal terms with Chelsea but the two clubs have still not settled on a fee - with the Stamford Bridge outfit refusing to meet the £85m asking price for the France centre-back. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan for £12.6m plus £4.2m in add-ons. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing three players from Chelsea - England's Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, and Connor Gallagher, 22, and United States' Christian Pulisic, 23 - and are also keen on Blues striker Armando Broja, 20, of Albania, but can only take one player on loan from the club and have financial restrictions on the number of permanent signings they can make. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea will allow Newcastle United target Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave the club, but only on loan. Co-owner Todd Boehly has pleaded with the 21-year-old England midfielder not to force through a permanent transfer. (Evening Standard - subscription required) external-link

Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either France striker Antoine Griezmann, 31, or Spain forward Alvaro Morata, 29, in a swap deal for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Times, via Sun) external-link

However, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he wants Manchester United target Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror) external-link

And Morata also said he is "happy" at Atletico Madrid and "wants to continue working there", casting further doubt on his willingness to move to Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 30, is also a target for Manchester United. (Marca) external-link

But, according to Real Madrid sources, Casemiro is not interested in a move to Manchester United and the La Liga club has not received an offer. (Lucas Navarrete) external-link

Barcelona are not interested in signing Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 23, from Manchester United as part of a deal that would see 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong go in the opposite direction to Old Trafford. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Turkish side Besiktas want to sign Everton's Dele Alli - either via a loan or permanent deal. The Premier League club are willing to let the England international, 26, decide on the switch. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham hope to complete the signing of Paris St Germain's Germany defender Thilo Kehrer, 25, in time for Thursday's Europa Conference League tie against Viborg FF after agreeing a deal worth 12m euros (£10.1m), plus add-ons. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sevilla, who had been competing with West Ham for the signing of Kehrer, have agreed a 20m euro(£16.8m) fee with Bayern Munich for 20-year-old France centre-back Tanguy Nianzou. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, will not be making a move to Serie A side Napoli. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay's lawyers have met with Barcelona to discuss the 28-year-old's departure to Juventus, which is expected in coming days. (Sport) external-link

Marseille are set to announce the signing of French midfielder Sayha Seha, 17, from Estac Troyes despite interest from Manchester United. (L'Equipe) external-link

Arsenal have loaned Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, 27, to Turkish club Alanyaspor. (L'Equipe) external-link

Juventus forward Lina Hurtig, 26, is close to completing a move to the Women's Super League. The Sweden international is due in London on Wednesday to finalise terms with Arsenal. (Tom Garry) external-link

