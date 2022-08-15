Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, who have turned down a bid of £12m from Chelsea. (Deportivo Mundo via Mirror) external-link

Barcelona want a fee of about £23m for Aubameyang, who joined them on a free transfer in February. (Metro via Gerard Romero) external-link

Chelsea have held further talks regarding a move for Aubameyang. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi has asked the club to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United offered Cristiano Ronaldo to AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the chance to sign the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Tancredi Palmeri via Sun) external-link

Manchester United have denied speculation that Ronaldo's contract will be terminated. (Sky Sports) external-link

Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for Lyon's 24-year-old France midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has been linked with Arsenal. (Sky Sports Italy via Metro) external-link

Nottingham Forest have submitted a £17m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow. (TalkSport) external-link

Leicester City are willing to let Arsenal target and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, leave for free next summer. (Times - subscription) external-link

Everton are keen on Albania forward Armando Broja, but Chelsea are reluctant to sell the 20-year-old. (CBS Sports) external-link

Everton have made an offer for Rennes' 26-year-old Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy. (Mail) external-link

Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Everton value England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon at £50m after rejecting a £40m offer from Chelsea for the 21-year-old. (CBS Sports) external-link

Blackburn head the chase to sign Netherlands centre-back Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan from Liverpool. The proposed deal includes a penalty clause if the defender does not play enough games for the Championship side. (Sun) external-link

West Ham have submitted an £8.5m bid for Spezia and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, but AC Milan also want the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Nice have enquired about Chelsea's 28-year-old Brazil left-back Emerson Palmieri. (Fabrice Hawkins via Get French Football News) external-link

Brighton are in talks to sign Villarreal's 24-year-old Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan. (Mail Online) external-link

Everton could sign Villarreal's Senegal midfielder Nicolas Jackson, 21, by activating a £27m release clause. (Football Insider) external-link

Bournemouth are interested in signing Ghana centre-back Abdul Mumin, 24, from Guimaraes. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

