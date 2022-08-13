Close menu

Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester's Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail Online) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express Online)external-link

However, De Jong has told his Barcelona team-mates he is now likely to sign for Manchester United instead. (Metro)external-link

But Barcelona are ready to open talks with Chelsea over a deal for Aubameyang. (Metro)external-link

Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible £30m move for 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata. (The Athletic, via Mail Online)external-link

And Manchester United have reiterated to Paris St-Germain that England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, is not for sale. (Mail on Sunday)external-link

However, Paris St-Germain are to offer Manchester United's Marcus Rashford a long-term deal to partner France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23. (Sunday Times - subscription required)external-link

Tottenham's Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 26, is in Spain to complete season-long loan move to Villarreal. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Juventus are in contract talks with Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who will agree to terminate his contract with Barcelona once a deal is struck. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez has already joined up with Manchester City before a proposed £11m deal for the Spain Under-21 defender. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may also move for Arsenal's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, to further bolster his defensive options. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Tottenham's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, has agreed a season-long loan move to Napoli. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sun Online)external-link

Udinese have left Italy full-back Destiny Udogie, 19, out of their squad as he prepares for medical at Tottenham on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Newcastle United are in talks with Benfica in bid to reach an agreement over £35m-rated Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Sunday Express)external-link

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay, 25, for £15m. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Sunday Telegraph main sport page on 14 August 2022
Sunday Telegraph main sport page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories