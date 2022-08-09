Kelly Friel, from Southampton, is back-to-back CrossFit Games champion in the Masters 40-44 age group category

Britain's Kelly Friel has successfully defended her Masters crown at the CrossFit Games in Wisconsin, USA.

The 44-year-old beat nine other women who qualified for the event to retain her age group title.

"I don't think the win has really sunk in yet. I was the oldest of the group and I had just told myself to go and have fun," Friel told BBC Sport.

"When I noticed that I was in a podium position on the penultimate day, it occurred to me that I could win."

The CrossFit Games is an annual competition of strength and endurance workouts that attracts the sport's best athletes from all over the world.

Tens of thousands of people compete to try and earn a place at the event which is held over three days.

Friel, who lives and trains in Southampton, qualified for the Masters 40-44 age group category for the third year running, giving her the chance to defend her title which she won the year before.

"It was a fight until the last workout. I had to give it everything, leave nothing in the tank and just do my best."

Athletes compete in a variety of high intensity workouts in quick succession to earn points with the aim of outscoring their opponents

'It was about trying to survive'

Friel and her opponents had to race each other and score points in a number of high intensity workouts that included swimming, weighted sleds, powerlifting, running and carrying weights.

None of the athletes know what workouts they will be doing until the day of competition.

"In one workout, we had to carry a 70kg item the length of the field, then throw a 6kg wall ball to a 9ft target 50 times, then run back down the field, carry some weighted Jerrycan type things, throw more wall balls, do some more running and then push a prowler (sled) down the field too.

"We had to do all that in 14 minutes. It was really tough in the heat - it was about trying to survive."

Kelly Friel competed in a variety of high intensity workouts over three days to win the 40-44 age group category

'CrossFit is getting bigger'

Two-time Masters champion Friel, who has been a dominant force in her CrossFit age-group category, is eyeing more titles and optimistic about the future of the sport.

"I'll move up to the next age group category and see if I can podium again at the CrossFit Games," she added.

"I've also done a couple of weightlifting competitions in the past, so maybe next year I'll try and do the Masters World weightlifting competition as well."

"Crossfit is really big in America and it's getting bigger in the UK and Europe now - it's great to see. It has a strong community and also that competitive element for those who want to go down that route."