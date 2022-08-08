Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian) external-link

United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 28. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on United's list of options. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Another United target, 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, is close to agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are preparing to offer a world-record fee for a defender in a bid to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City. (Football London) external-link

The Blues are currently £10m short of Leicester's valuation for Fofana. (Independent) external-link

Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, will have a medical on Tuesday before his return to RB Leipzig. (Mail) external-link

Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, on loan with an obligatory purchase clause. (90min) external-link

Tuesday's Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

West Ham have accepted a £15m offer from Fulham for French defender Issa Diop, with the 25-year-old expected to sign a five-year deal with the Cottagers. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Fulham have been offered 27-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after his contract with Lyon expired. (Football insider) external-link

Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Spain winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from Villarreal. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Spanish left-back Alex Moreno, 29, has rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest and will stay at Real Betis. (Guardian) external-link

Atalanta have received interest from Forest in Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, 30, and from Newcastle in Luis Muriel, although the Colombia striker, 31, is also being tracked by Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, is expected to join Tottenham in a deal worth about £21m, before spending the season back on loan at Udinese. (Standard) external-link

Monaco are keen to sign Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Penarol are trying to convince defender Martin Caceres and striker Edinson Cavani, both 35, to return to Uruguay after the international duo left Levante and Manchester United respectively. (Caras y Caretas - in Spanish) external-link

Main sport page of Daily Telegraph