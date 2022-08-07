Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester and Southampton are on alert after English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig. (Mail) external-link

Villarreal are confident of taking 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso from Tottenham on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has rubbished suggestions that Manchester United have made an enquiry for 26-year-old Germany international Leroy Sane. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United are still continuing to work on a deal for 19-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg. (Express) external-link

Newcastle are also prepared to make a new push to sign the highly-rated Slovenia international. (Northern Echo) external-link

Wolves make their move... Goncalo Guedes: Wolves agree £27.5m fee with Valencia

Wolves have rejected a loan offer from an unnamed Italian club for their 23-year-old Portuguese defender Toti Gomes. (Express and Star) external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24, has extended his contract with PSV Eindhoven until 2027, despite interest from West Ham. (Sun) external-link

Argentina defender Marcos Senesi, 25, is set for a £12.6m move to Bournemouth from Feyenoord. (Sun) external-link

