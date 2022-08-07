Close menu

Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lo Celso, Sesko, Sane

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leicester and Southampton are on alert after English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig. (Mail)external-link

Villarreal are confident of taking 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso from Tottenham on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has rubbished suggestions that Manchester United have made an enquiry for 26-year-old Germany international Leroy Sane. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

United are still continuing to work on a deal for 19-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg. (Express)external-link

Newcastle are also prepared to make a new push to sign the highly-rated Slovenia international. (Northern Echo)external-link

Wolves have rejected a loan offer from an unnamed Italian club for their 23-year-old Portuguese defender Toti Gomes. (Express and Star)external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24, has extended his contract with PSV Eindhoven until 2027, despite interest from West Ham. (Sun)external-link

Argentina defender Marcos Senesi, 25, is set for a £12.6m move to Bournemouth from Feyenoord. (Sun)external-link

