Transfer rumours: Sane, Alonso, De Jong, Ruiz, Senesi, Sesko
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have approached Bayern Munich about the availability of 26-year-old former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane. (Mirror)
Liverpool are also interested in submitting a bid for the Germany winger. (Liverpool Echo)
Chelsea have offered 70m euros (£59m), plus 31-year-old Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, for Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sport - in Spanish)
An agreement has already been reached on personal terms between Barca and Alonso. (90min)
Manchester United could offer Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, in a swap deal for De Jong. (Express)
United are also eyeing Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 26, as an alternative to De Jong. (Goal)
Bournemouth are set to sign Feyenoord and Argentina centre-back Marcos Senesi, 25. (Fabrizio Romano)
Red Bull Salzburg's Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, 19, has decided to remain with the Austrian club this season despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sky Sport Austria)
Sesko's agent has also held talks with the director of RB Leipzig over a potential move to the German side. (football.london)
Manchester United have added Netherlands winger and Dutch player of the year Cody Gakpo, 23, to their transfer list from PSV Eindhoven. (Mirror)
United boss Erik ten Hag is taking an active role in the club's pursuit of a second-choice goalkeeper behind David de Gea following Dean Henderson's loan move to Nottingham Forest. (Sun)
Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly flew Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, out to Mykonos in Greece to seal his transfer from Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required)
