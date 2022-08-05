Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona remain in talks with Chelsea over Spain left-back Marcos Alonso and are confident of reaching an agreement to sign the 31-year-old. (90min) external-link

Alonso has said his goodbyes to staff at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as he looks to seal his transfer this weekend. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, from Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton are set to beat West Ham to the signing of Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, from Lille. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea may have to break the £80m world record transfer fee for a defender - held by Harry Maguire - to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City. (Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham are planning to complete a deal with Udinese for 19-year-old Italian defender Destiny Udogie next week. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is prepared to remain with the Spanish club on a reduced salary despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds are targeting a £22m deal for Paris St-Germain's 20-year-old French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo. (Sun) external-link

Maxwel Cornet: West Ham sign Ivory Coast winger from Burnley

Dialogue "remains open" between Manchester United and Red Bull Salzburg over a potential move for 19-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has said Chelsea agreed a £65m fee to sign Raphinha before "Barcelona influences" saw the Brazil winger, 25, choose to join the Spanish club instead. (The Athletic) external-link

Middlesbrough are finalising a deal to sign American forward Matthew Hoppe, 21, from Mallorca. (90min) external-link

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, to leave Paris St-Germain and return to the Nou Camp. (Mirror) external-link

