Transfer rumours: Fofana, Aubameyang, Adams, Udogie, Cornet, De Jong
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have had an initial £60m bid for Leicester City's 21-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana rejected. (Mail)
The Blues are now considering an improved offer of £70m for Fofana. (Times - subscription required)
Barcelona are willing to offload 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea. (Mirror)
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing their Scotland striker Che Adams, 26. (Football Insider)
Forest are also interested in Wolves' 22-year-old English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham are closing in on a £21m deal for Udinese's 19-year-old Italian left-back Destiny Udogie. (Telegraph)
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, 25, is set to have a medical at West Ham after they met the Ivory Coast winger's £17.5m release clause. (Mail)
Manchester United are set to walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Mirror)
Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray, who will pay Arsenal between £5m and £6m for the Uruguay midfielder, 26. (Fabrizio Romano)
Juventus are keen on a deal to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Real Madrid are hoping Nice reduce their valuation of 40m euros (£33.7m) for Amine Gouiri so they can sign the French striker, 22, with a view to him then staying with the French side on loan this season. (Sport - in Spanish)
New Paris St-Germain coach Christophe Galtier hopes to sign three more players after Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, joined from Lille to become their fourth summer signing. (Sport - in Spanish)
Spanish left-back Angelino is close to joining Hoffenheim on loan from RB Leipzig, despite Brighton, Barcelona and Sevilla also interested in the 25-year-old. (AS - in Spanish)
MLS side Charlotte FC are finalising a deal to sign English full-back Nathan Byrne, 30, from League One Derby County. (90min)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment