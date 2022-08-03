Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

De Jong would prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea are willing to offer French defender Wesley Fofana £200,000 a week if they can strike a deal with Leicester City, who want £85m for the 21-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Salzburg over the signing of 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea have also had a meeting with Sesko's agent. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bournemouth are close to signing Barcelona's 33-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Neto. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks with Udinese over Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, with the potential to loan the defender back to the Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, will not play for Manchester United again after joining Nottingham Forest on loan, says former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea's English defender Levi Colwill, 19, is set to join Brighton, with the Seagulls' Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, 24, on the verge of moving the other way. (football.london) external-link

The Blues will have a buy-back clause in the deal for Colwill. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, reached out to former Tottenham star and compatriot Luka Modric for advice before deciding to leave Inter Milan for north London this summer. (Mirror) external-link

A number of Championship and League One clubs are interested in taking Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Charlie Savage, 19, on loan. (Mail) external-link

Mirror back page