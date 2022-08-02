Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are likely to turn to Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, if they are unable to reach an agreement with Roma for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23. (90min) external-link

Brentford's £16.7m bid for Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, 22, has been accepted by Sampdoria. (Sky Sports) external-link

A club from Saudi Arabia's Pro League has indicated their offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, would remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved. (CBS Sports) external-link

Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Brighton are considering RB Leipzig's Spanish full-back Angelino as a replacement for Cucurella, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mail) external-link

Leicester have rejected a second offer, worth just over £40m, from Newcastle for England midfielder James Maddison, 25. (Sky Sports) external-link

Eddie Howe's side are also targeting Leicester and England winger Harvey Barnes, 24. (Guardian) external-link

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has hinted at his exit away from the King Power Stadium by removing Leicester City from his social media profiles. Chelsea have expressed interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman this summer. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Fulham have submitted an offer for Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton and England full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 25. (Guardian) external-link

Everton are not interested in re-signing English midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, or Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, despite being linked with the Chelsea pair. (iSport) external-link

Sevilla are closing in on a deal for Manchester United and Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 29. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea's French defender Malang Sarr would prefer a move to Monaco over Fulham, who have targeted the 23-year-old. (Standard) external-link

Sheffield United have moved in front of Brighton, Southampton and Leicester to sign Manchester City and England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 19. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

