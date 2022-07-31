Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi says he does not know if De Jong, who is also wanted by Manchester United, will stay with the La Liga club this summer. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea have offered 26-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner to Spanish side Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Chelsea are trying to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City and 26-year-old Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United have made an enquiry about 24-year-old Leicester City and England winger Harvey Barnes, having had a bid for his compatriot and Foxes playmaker James Maddison, 25, turned down by the East Midlands club. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been linked with Juventus but the 30-year-old Brazil international says he wants to stay at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 31, says Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah, 30, may have been affected by talk of his contract last season, but the Egypt forward is now "playing with a free mind" having signed a new deal. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Everton are continuing talks with Paris St-Germain as they look to finalise a move to bring Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, back to Goodison Park. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are looking at moves for Stuttgart's Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25, and 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg, amid the uncertainty of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford. (Mail) external-link

RB Leipzig left-back Angelino, 25, is an option for Barcelona if they fail to sign his fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn, who said Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane was "a dream of the future", says the German club are not planning to sign a new striker. (90 Min) external-link

Roma have made an offer to 28-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti, who is a free agent after leaving Torino in the summer. (Football Italia) external-link

