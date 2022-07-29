Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Chelsea's Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season. (Standard) external-link

Bayern Munich's France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 26, would be willing to join Chelsea if they make a serious offer. (Bild) external-link

Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, has accepted a 50% pay cut to rejoin RB Leipzig and a loan fee with a purchase clause is being discussed. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona's Netherlands international Memphis Depay, 28, is among Juventus' options for a new forward, along with Werner and Atletico Madrid's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 29, but there have been no direct talks between Tottenham and Depay. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Juventus are also interested in signing France forward Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan, but the Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag is keen to keep the 26-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have met with the agent of Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko over a possible move for the 19-year-old Slovenia striker. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

However, Salzburg want at least 65m euros (£55m) for Sesko, which is significantly more than what United are prepared to pay. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City have denied they are willing to sell Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, to Barcelona after reports his departure could fund a deal for Lyon's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24. (Mail) external-link

Cucurella hands in transfer request Brighton have already rejected a bid from Man City for left-back

Chelsea have made a first offer to Inter Milan for their 19-year-old Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian) external-link

Everton are in advanced talks to re-sign England midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, from Chelsea, and also keen on taking 28-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, from the Stamford Bridge club. (90min) external-link

Rennes have agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign Wales defender Joe Rodon, 24, on a season-long loan. (90min) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, is attracting interest from MLS clubs following the termination of his Juventus contract and already turned down the chance to reunite with former Juve boss Andrea Pirlo at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says there is a "strong possibility" Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong will stay at the club and he will "do my best" to keep the Netherlands midfielder, 25. (CBS Sports) external-link

United's chief executive Richard Arnold has set up a think tank involving former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, ex-chief executive David Gill, former captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough to advise on issues including the redevelopment of the club's Carrington training base. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are prepared to trigger Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet's £17.5m release clause with the Ivory Coast international, 25, also linked to Everton, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. (Talksport) external-link

Napoli have contacted Tottenham over a possible deal for 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso. (Alfredo Pedulla - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa are hopeful Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz will sign a new contract having opened talks with the 24-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Serie A side Salernitana have joined the race to sign Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, 26, from Rangers. (90min) external-link

Sun back page