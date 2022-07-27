Transfer rumours: Firmino, Ronaldo, De Jong, Werner, Martial, Kounde, Tavares
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
A deal for Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly "very close" with the 30-year-old set for a move to Serie A side Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - In Italian)
The move could put a stop to Juventus' pursuit of Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, and Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - In Italian)
Spain left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, has become an option for Manchester City, with Benfica setting a price of 20m euros for his transfer. (Marca - In Spanish)
Bournemouth have agreed a £15m deal to sign Middlesbrough's 23-year-old English midfielder Marcus Tavernier. (90min)
Nottingham Forest are interested in 30-year-old Real Betis and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho. (Mail)
Barcelona are close to beating Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde, 23, after agreeing a 50m euros fee with Sevilla for the France defender. (Guardian)
Nuno Tavares' loan move from Arsenal to Atalanta is in doubt after the Italian side refused the Gunners' request for a straight loan with an option to buy the 22-year-old Portuguese left-back. (Michele Criscitiello, via football.london)
Manchester United are still hopeful of signing 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. (Give Me Sport)
De Jong has told his Barca team-mates that he has no intention of leaving the Nou Camp this summer, despite United's pursuit. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror)
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to be freed of his contract in order to play for a Champions League side but United have reiterated that they don't want to sell the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Daily Mail)
Paris St Germain made a late move for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, before he completed his move to West Ham from Sassuolo. (Sky Sports)
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, 35, has signed a contract with Nacional. (Fabrizio Romano)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment