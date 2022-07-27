Close menu

Transfer rumours: Firmino, Ronaldo, De Jong, Werner, Martial, Kounde, Tavares

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Roberto Firmino - gossip graphic

A deal for Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly "very close" with the 30-year-old set for a move to Serie A side Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - In Italianexternal-link)

The move could put a stop to Juventus' pursuit of Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, and Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - In Italianexternal-link)

Spain left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, has become an option for Manchester City, with Benfica setting a price of 20m euros for his transfer. (Marca - In Spanishexternal-link)

Bournemouth have agreed a £15m deal to sign Middlesbrough's 23-year-old English midfielder Marcus Tavernier. (90min)external-link

Nottingham Forest are interested in 30-year-old Real Betis and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho. (Mail)external-link

Barcelona are close to beating Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde, 23, after agreeing a 50m euros fee with Sevilla for the France defender. (Guardianexternal-link)

Nuno Tavares' loan move from Arsenal to Atalanta is in doubt after the Italian side refused the Gunners' request for a straight loan with an option to buy the 22-year-old Portuguese left-back. (Michele Criscitiello, via football.london)external-link

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. (Give Me Sport)external-link

De Jong has told his Barca team-mates that he has no intention of leaving the Nou Camp this summer, despite United's pursuit. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror)external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to be freed of his contract in order to play for a Champions League side but United have reiterated that they don't want to sell the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Daily Mailexternal-link)

Paris St Germain made a late move for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, before he completed his move to West Ham from Sassuolo. (Sky Sports)external-link

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, 35, has signed a contract with Nacional. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Express back page
Express back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories