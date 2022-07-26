Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong would only leave Barcelona for Chelsea but the London club are not prepared to pay as much as Manchester United for the 25-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says he does not know who "invented" the story linking Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the Spanish side and that it is "practically impossible" the 37-year-old Portugal international will join them. (El Partidazo de COPE, via Eurosport) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in 26-year-old Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner. (Christian Falk, head of football at Bild) external-link

Juventus will look at Werner and Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 26, if they cannot complete the capture of Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 29, from Atletico Madrid. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham's hopes of bringing in United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, could be impacted after his 29-year-old Juventus team-mate Paul Pogba, of France, suffered a knee injury. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have turned their attention to trying to sign Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, from Inter Milan after struggling to bring in France international Jules Kounde, 23, from Sevilla. (Evening Standard) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi says it is "impossible" to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi at the moment as the 35-year-old is under contract at Paris St-Germain but added that "we will see in the future". (Goal) external-link

Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed to join French club Nice but the move has not been approved as the Foxes have yet to find a replacement for the 35-year-old Denmark international. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says the club have had no offers for 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract with the Foxes runs out next summer. (Metro) external-link

Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Strasbourg's French striker Ludovic Ajorque, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton are interested in 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon left wing-back Ruben Vinagre, who used to play for Wolves. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Southampton have made a late move to try to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old English winger Sam Edozie, who was expected to join Bayer Leverkusen. (Mail) external-link

Burnley have had a £1.5m bid for 25-year-old Belgian winger Manuel Benson rejected by FC Antwerp. (Mail) external-link

