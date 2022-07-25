Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is travelling back to England and will hold talks with Manchester United about his future at the club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

But Ronaldo will tell Manchester United he wants to leave the club and will not accept their offer of a new deal. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea's move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is in danger of collapsing, with Barcelona increasingly optimistic they can land the 23-year-old France international. (Guardian) external-link

If Kounde does not join, Chelsea will consider Villarreal's 25-year-old Spain international Pau Torres, Inter Milan's Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, and 20-year-old Croatian Josko Gvardiol, who is at RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich's French duo Dayot Upamecano, 23, and Benjamin Pavard, 26, are also defensive options. (90 Min) external-link

Chelsea have offered Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St-Germain to the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24, from the Bundesliga club. (Foot Mercato, via Metro) external-link

Chelsea are blocking Barcelona from buying Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 31, and Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, from them because of the Spanish side's move for Kounde. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham have agreed personal terms with Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca and the 23-year-old is set to have a medical on Tuesday prior to completing a move worth £35.5m from Sassuolo. (Guardian) external-link

AC Milan are considering increasing their offer for Club Bruges' attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, who has been linked with Leeds United, in order to get a deal done for the 21-year-old Belgium international. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is also a target for AC Milan and the the 29-year-old Moroccan wants to move to the Serie A side. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Lyon have suggested they are willing to listen to offers for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has been linked with Arsenal. (Metro) external-link

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, says speculation about his future is "just rumours" and he is "very happy" at Napoli. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Red Bull Salzburg have responded to Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, being linked with Manchester United by saying they want "300 million + Bruno" on social media. Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, is one of the Old Trafford club's key players. (RB Salzburg on Twitter) external-link

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal in principle to sign 24-year-old Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for £12.75m. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi has told Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, he should look for another club after they signed Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

