Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Lionel Messi's "chapter" at Barcelona is "not over" after the 35-year-old Argentina playmaker ended his 21-year spell at the club and joined Paris St-Germain last summer. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona have also not accepted any offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Manchester United heavily linked with the 25-year-old. (ESPN) external-link

But United are considering a move for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, as an alternative to de Jong. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool are deciding whether to accept a bid of 23m euros (£19.5m) made by Juventus for Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are willing to sell France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for the right price, with Galatasaray interested in the 25-year-old. (Media Foot - in French) external-link

Juventus also have France attacker Anthony Martial, 26, on their wishlist, but Manchester United have no intention of selling him. (Mirror) external-link

Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, would be prepared to accept personal terms with Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea could block Barcelona from signing Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, if the Catalan club hijack their own plans to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have confirmed their interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, but are yet to make an approach for the Brazil international. (Times - subscription required) external-link

The Gunners have rejected a £7m bid, with £3m in add-ons, from Fulham for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, who has already agreed personal terms with the newly-promoted club. (CBS Sports) external-link

Newcastle United and Everton are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old. (i Sport) external-link

Nottingham Forest are targeting Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet, 25, with Fulham and Everton also interested in the Ivory Coast international. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle will make a move for Burnley's English winger Dwight McNeil, 22, if Leeds United refuse to lower their £35m asking price for their English attacker Jack Harrison, 25. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain have agreed a £13m loan deal for RB Leipzig and France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Fulham are finalising a £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg and Switzerland right-back Kevin Mbabu, 27. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no intention of letting their new English winger Malcolm Ebiowei, 18, leave on loan this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link