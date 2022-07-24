Transfer rumours: Messi, de Jong, Milinkovic-Savic, Firmino, Martial, Ndombele, Kounde, Paqueta
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Lionel Messi's "chapter" at Barcelona is "not over" after the 35-year-old Argentina playmaker ended his 21-year spell at the club and joined Paris St-Germain last summer. (ESPN)
Barcelona have also not accepted any offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Manchester United heavily linked with the 25-year-old. (ESPN)
But United are considering a move for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, as an alternative to de Jong. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Liverpool are deciding whether to accept a bid of 23m euros (£19.5m) made by Juventus for Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Tottenham are willing to sell France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for the right price, with Galatasaray interested in the 25-year-old. (Media Foot - in French)
Juventus also have France attacker Anthony Martial, 26, on their wishlist, but Manchester United have no intention of selling him. (Mirror)
Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, would be prepared to accept personal terms with Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea could block Barcelona from signing Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, if the Catalan club hijack their own plans to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)
Arsenal have confirmed their interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, but are yet to make an approach for the Brazil international. (Times - subscription required)
The Gunners have rejected a £7m bid, with £3m in add-ons, from Fulham for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, who has already agreed personal terms with the newly-promoted club. (CBS Sports)
Newcastle United and Everton are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old. (i Sport)
Nottingham Forest are targeting Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet, 25, with Fulham and Everton also interested in the Ivory Coast international. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle will make a move for Burnley's English winger Dwight McNeil, 22, if Leeds United refuse to lower their £35m asking price for their English attacker Jack Harrison, 25. (Sun)
Paris St-Germain have agreed a £13m loan deal for RB Leipzig and France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24. (Mail)
Manchester United are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19. (Fabrizio Romano)
Fulham are finalising a £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg and Switzerland right-back Kevin Mbabu, 27. (Mail)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no intention of letting their new English winger Malcolm Ebiowei, 18, leave on loan this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
