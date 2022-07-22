Last updated on .From the section Sport

Team UK are targeting the podium at this year's European Tchoukball Championships.

The sport, created by a Swiss biologist in the 1970s, is played all over the world and is particularly popular in Asia.

"It's unique - there's no other sport like it," Liam Green, Team UK and Portsmouth Tchoukball Club coach, told BBC South Today.

"We say it's the fastest handball sport in the world."

Six countries will compete at the European Championships (ETC) that will take place at Leeds Beckett University in West Yorkshire from 4-6 August.

Team UK is sending four squads to the ETC, A and B teams for both the men and women's competitions, and 11 of the 41 players who have been selected play for clubs based in Portsmouth.

"It's a really good hub here in Portsmouth," says Elle Jones, who plays attacker for Team UK Women's A squad and Portsmouth.

"We have clubs nearby in Fareham and Guildford too, which is great for community and mixed training."

"When describing the sport to new faces, I just say look it up online, because they're often baffled when I explain it. As soon as they watch a clip they're amazed how fast and intense it is."

'We have to finish in top four'

A Tchoukball game involves two teams of seven players, who score points by throwing a ball against a high spring trampoline, and trying to force turnovers - there is no tackling and no interceptions.

Italy are the reigning men's and women's European champions - the UK last won the title in 2006.

"Italy are the biggest hitter in Europe," said coach Green.

"Our aim is to win as many games as possible and try and win some silverware. But this tournament is also about preparing for the World Tchoukball Championships (WTC) next year."

He added: "We have to finish in top four of the European Championships to get automatic qualification."

At the last WTC in Malaysia in 2019, Team UK's men's team - ranked 10th in the world- finished eighth and the women ended their tournament in sixth place, matching their ranking.

"We didn't place too badly at the WTC in Malaysia," said Charlie Reulieaux-Widart, who plays in defence for Team UK Men's B and Portsmouth.

"Considering how strong teams in Asia are and how good their set-ups are we did well. The UK is definitely on the map, looking to improve and contend for medals."