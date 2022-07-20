Transfer rumours: De Jong, Kounde, Antony, Dennis, Reguilon, McNeil
Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona - but if he does move on, the Netherlands midfielder, 25, would rather join Bayern Munich or Chelsea than the Red Devils. (Sport - in Spanish)
Jules Kounde is set to have a Chelsea medical in the next 48 hours after the Blues agreed a £55m fee with Sevilla for the 23-year-old France defender. (Sun)
The Blues have also made RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol their number one target to replace Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, who is expected to join Barcelona. (Sun)
Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Watford's 24-year-old Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is valued at around £25m. (Mail)
Manchester United remain interested Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, despite having a £51m bid rejected. (Talksport)
Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare as they want to recoup more of the £23m they spent on the 23-year-old French midfielder last summer. (Mail)
The Foxes have to sell players before they can buy, so may consider offers for England midfielder James Maddison, 25, Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 25, and Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Barcelona have identified Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, 25, as an alternative left-back target if they cannot agree a deal with Chelsea for fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso, 31. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Brighton are considering a loan move for Arsenal's 22-year-old Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares as they seek potential replacements for Manchester City target and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 23. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)
Nottingham Forest have offered free agent Jesse Lingard a contract worth £200,000 a week as they look to beat West Ham to the signature of the 29-year-old England attacker. (Mail)
West Ham and Crystal Palace have approached Burnley for their 22-year-old English midfielder Dwight McNeil. (Sky Sports)
Newcastle have made a bid of around £18m for Leeds United's 25-year-old English winger Jack Harrison. (Football Insider)
West Ham, Everton, Napoli and Sevilla are considering a move for Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 27, who is a free agent after leaving Real Sociedad at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish)
