Paris St-Germain offered Brazil forward Neymar, 30, to Manchester City in exchange for their 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, but the Premier League champions turned down the deal. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Liverpool have enquired about signing Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are close to agreeing a £60m deal with Sevilla for France defender Jules Kounde, but may face competition from Barcelona for the 23-year-old's signature. (Guardian) external-link

The Blues are also in talks with Paris St-Germain over a £50m deal for Presnel Kimpembe, but fear the 26-year-old France defender will turn down a move to Stamford Bridge. (Standard) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Roma but need to sell some players first. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

England midfielder Harry Winks, 26, and Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, are among eight Spurs first-team players who have been told they can leave this summer. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea are willing to let Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta leave for Barcelona once they have secured a replacement for the 32-year-old. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace are in talks with Bayern Munich over a deal to sign 22-year-old United States international centre-back Chris Richards. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to show an interest in England winger Jesse Lingard, 29, who has also held fresh talks with West Ham. (Guardian) external-link

Brighton will demand more than £50m from Manchester City for 23-year-old Spain left-back Marc Cucurella. (90Min) external-link

Monaco have made a £15m bid for Leicester's 23-year-old French midfielder Boubakary Soumare. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Wolves are considering a move for 31-year-old Belgium striker Christian Benteke, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is to hold talks with manager Thomas Tuchel over his future, with Everton considering a loan move for the 21-year-old Scotland international. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

