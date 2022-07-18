Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives over signing the Portugal forward, 37, from Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

But new United manager Erik ten Hag claims Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the year he has left on his contract. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde and have now offered 55m euros (£46.7m) to Sevilla for the France defender, 23. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free. (Mail) external-link

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, has arrived in Germany to complete his move from Juventus to Bayern Munich after the clubs agreed a fee of 70m euros (£59.4m), plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong the 17m euros (£14.4m) from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over the 25-year-old's potential move to Manchester United. (Independent) external-link

West Ham are confident of signing Lille's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, after making a new bid of about £30m plus add-ons. The Hammers are also interested in former loanee Jesse Lingard, with the England forward, 29, now a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Standard) external-link

Leeds and West Ham are interested in signing French striker Martin Terrier from Rennes, who want at least 40m euros (£34m) for the 25-year-old. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Wolves' Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, 19, is set for a medical with Anderlecht after agreeing to join the Belgian side on loan. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, have been given a boost with Lyon having dropped their asking price. (Media Foot - in French) external-link

Arsenal agree to sign Zinchenko Ukraine international to leave Man City in £30m deal

Manchester City have an official bid ready to sign Brighton's Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23, to replace Arsenal-bound Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Napoli are interested in signing 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, either on a permanent basis or on loan. (Standard) external-link

Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Roma on a reduced salary compared to what Napoli would have offered. The Argentina striker, 28, is a free agent after leaving Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been offered to Roma and AC Milan, who are considering a loan move with the option to buy the 31-year-old permanently. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan also hope to finalise a deal this week to sign Tottenham's English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, on loan with an option to buy. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are looking to sell former England midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, before the start of the season. (Mirror) external-link

Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after the Scotland midfielder, 21, was released from the first-team's pre-season training squad. (Mail) external-link

Wolves are the only club to have made a concrete move to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 23, from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, via Teamtalk) external-link

Nottingham Forest have joined Everton in the race to sign Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25, from Burnley. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Middlesbrough are plotting a move to sign Brentford striker Marcus Forss, the 23-year-old Finland international who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City. (Football Insider) external-link

QPR and Blackburn have set their sights on signing Brighton's English midfielder Taylor Richards, 21, who had a spell on loan at Birmingham City last season. (Football Insider) external-link

