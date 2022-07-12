Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have told De Jong they want him to leave the club to join Manchester United. (The Athletic) external-link

Barca are considering leaving De Jong out of the squad for their US tour in a bid to get him to agree a move to the Red Devils. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian club, with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid interested in the Portugal forward, 37. (ESPN) external-link

Juventus have approached Arsenal about signing Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 24, to replace Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who is expected to join Bayern Munich. (Independent) external-link

England Under-21s right-back Djed Spence, 21, is expected to complete his protracted transfer from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur with a fee of about £12m having been agreed. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have been linked with England Under-19s midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, who has one year left on his Aston Villa contract. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign versatile Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City. (The Athletic) external-link

Arsenal are also exploring the option of signing Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, from Anderlecht. If they bring in Zinchenko or Gomez then Nuno Tavares could leave, with Marseille interested in the 22-year-old Portuguese left-back. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Leeds United are close to agreeing terms on a 25m euros (£21m) deal with Paris St-Germain to sign French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20. (90min) external-link

Everton's English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, will join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan. (Guardian) external-link

Ajax have made an offer for Rangers' Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 22, amid interest from Premier League clubs including Brighton. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea end interest in Ronaldo Portugal star wants to leave Man Utd

Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the representatives of Leicester's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Football London) external-link

Arsenal are also interested in Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, but have not yet submitted an offer for the Brazil midfielder, 24. (Media Foot - in French) external-link

Everton remain in talks with Wolves over signing English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, after a £25m bid was rejected last week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle United are looking at different targets after giving up on signing Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, and France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, from Bayer Leverkusen, because of the fees and wage demands. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 26, has been offered to Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in Benfica's Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos, 21, and Reims' French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

PSG also want to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Khephren Thuram, son of France legend Lilian Thuram, from Nice. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

West Ham have offered Sassuolo 40m euros (£33.9m) for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, while PSG have bid 35m euros (£29.7m). (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

AC Milan are set to offer Portugal winger Rafael Leao a new long-term contract as they are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old to Chelsea for anything less than £127m. (Mail) external-link

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 35, is set to sign for Italian Serie B side Como after leaving Monaco. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

Southampton and Leicester are interested in English centre-back Levi Colwill, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield. The 19-year-old has not asked for a permanent move from Chelsea but seeks clarity on his long-term future. (CBS Sports, Twitter) external-link

Talks are ongoing between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield over midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 23, and left-back Harry Toffolo, 26, with newly promoted Forest having submitted bids for the Terriers' English duo. (Football Insider) external-link

American centre-back Auston Trusty is closing in on a loan move to Birmingham City when he arrives at Arsenal. The Gunners signed the 23-year-old in January but he remained with Colorado Rapids on loan until this summer. (90min) external-link

