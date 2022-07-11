Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are both in Barcelona to try to finalise a deal for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, and Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, are on Manchester United's contingency plan if they fail to sign De Jong. (Talksport) external-link

Barcelona have agreed to meet Leeds United's asking price of £65m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, and the Spanish club's priority will now be to sell De Jong to Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea appear to be behind Barcelona in their attempts to sign Raphinha and the Blues could consider 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry instead. (Mail) external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele's contract at Barcelona expired this summer, but the 25-year-old is set to sign a new deal which will keep him with the Nou Camp side until 2024. (Marca) external-link

Wolves have rejected a £25m bid for English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, from Everton. (Mail) external-link

Fulham have got in touch with fellow London club Tottenham about signing their 24-year-old Wales defender Joe Rodon. (Football Insider) external-link

Fulham are in advanced talks to sign Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, from German club Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial £5m. (Evening Standard) external-link

Sevilla are interested in Tottenham's 25-year-old Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon. (Mail) external-link

Middlesbrough's interest in Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle has cooled with chairman Steve Gibson reluctant to sanction a deal for the 32-year-old Englishman. (Football Insider) external-link

Nathan Collins, 21, will become the most expensive Irish footballer in history when he completes a £20.3m move from Burnley to Wolves this week. (Irish Independent) external-link

Arsenal made a £5.9m offer for Benfica's Spanish full-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, after Scotland international Kieran Tierney lasted just 30 minutes on his return from injury. (Star) external-link

Juventus and Roma have shown interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after Fiorentina decided not to sign the 26-year-old Uruguay international permanently following his loan spell last season. (Evening Standard) external-link

