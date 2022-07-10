Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are considering Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 28, as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the 33-year-old Poland striker wanting to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain will enter the race to sign Lewandowski should his desired move to Barcelona fail to materialise. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona believe they will be able to sign Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Mail) external-link

West Ham have turned their attention to Roma and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 23, after missing out on Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are preparing to match Napoli's £34m asking price for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun) external-link

However, Juventus are planning to fund the signing of Koulibaly with the £90m fee they hope to receive for Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea favourites to sign the 22-year-old. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Everton are set to offer England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, a new long-term contract. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal are in talks with Benfica after submitting a £6.4m offer for their Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26. (Express) external-link

Ronaldo absent from Man Utd's pre-season trip Is Cristiano Ronaldo's time up at Old Trafford?

Manchester City will sign a new centre-back this summer if Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, joins Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Lyon and Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta but both Premier League sides feel the French club's valuation of 65m euros for the 24-year-old is too high. (CBS Sports) external-link

Chelsea want £7m from Barcelona for Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, who has already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle United have been offered Watford and Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, 24, along with Burnley's 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger Maxwell Cornet. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United to sign Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Express) external-link

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 33, has been approached by MLS clubs over a move next summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Norwich City have agreed a club-record deal worth £11.5m for Sao Paulo's Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara, 23. (Mirror) external-link

