Transfer rumours: Foden, Kante, Eriksen, Martinez, Dybala, Raphinha, de Ligt, Upamecano
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
England forward Phil Foden, 22, is set to sign a new six-year deal at Manchester City worth £200,000-a-week. (Star)
Arsenal could make a surprise approach for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Star)
Manchester United remain convinced that Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, will move to Old Trafford despite suggestions from Brentford that he could remain with them. (ESPN)
Ajax have told Manchester United to improve their offer of 43m euros if they want to sign Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24. (90 Min)
United have been approached to sign Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, who wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 28-year-old Argentina attacker is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season. (Star)
The Red Devils are being put under pressure by their sponsors to hold on to Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. (Mirror)
Barcelona have matched the £60m offer, including add-ons, put forward by Chelsea for Leeds United and Brazil attacker Raphinha, 25. (Goal)
Juventus are aware of negotiations between the agents of Matthijs de Ligt and Bayern Munich but the Serie A giants have yet to receive an opening bid for the 22-year-old Netherlands defender, who has also been linked to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea have been informed that Bayern could make France defender Dayot Upamecano, 23, available if De Ligt joins the Bundesliga champions. (90 Min)
Brighton are in talks over an improved contract for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23, amid interest from Manchester City. (Athletic -subscription required)
Arsenal are preparing to submit an opening bid for Benfica's Spanish defender Alex Grimaldo, 26. (Jornal de Noticias, via Express)
Everton are not lining up a move for Watford and Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, despite being linked to the 24-year-old. (Football Insider)
Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Lazio. (Talksport)
Everton's hopes of signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja have been boosted after the Stamford Bridge-club decided to leave the 20-year-old out of the squad travelling to America for a pre-season tour. (Liverpool Echo)
Former Derby boss Wayne Rooney is open to returning to DC United to manage the MLS team. (ESPN)
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has said Belgium striker Dries Mertens, 35, has rejected a new deal with the club. (Fabrizio Romano)
Borussia Dortmund have no intention of loaning out American attacker Gio Reyna, 19, who has received interest from Rangers. (Fabrizio Romano)
Brentford have made an offer for Wolfsburg and Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, 23, however the German club are reluctant to sell. (Sky Sports - in German)
