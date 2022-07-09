Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England forward Phil Foden, 22, is set to sign a new six-year deal at Manchester City worth £200,000-a-week. (Star) external-link

Arsenal could make a surprise approach for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Star) external-link

Manchester United remain convinced that Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, will move to Old Trafford despite suggestions from Brentford that he could remain with them. (ESPN) external-link

Ajax have told Manchester United to improve their offer of 43m euros if they want to sign Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24. (90 Min) external-link

United have been approached to sign Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, who wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 28-year-old Argentina attacker is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season. (Star) external-link

The Red Devils are being put under pressure by their sponsors to hold on to Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona have matched the £60m offer, including add-ons, put forward by Chelsea for Leeds United and Brazil attacker Raphinha, 25. (Goal) external-link

Juventus are aware of negotiations between the agents of Matthijs de Ligt and Bayern Munich but the Serie A giants have yet to receive an opening bid for the 22-year-old Netherlands defender, who has also been linked to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea have been informed that Bayern could make France defender Dayot Upamecano, 23, available if De Ligt joins the Bundesliga champions. (90 Min) external-link

Brighton are in talks over an improved contract for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23, amid interest from Manchester City. (Athletic -subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are preparing to submit an opening bid for Benfica's Spanish defender Alex Grimaldo, 26. (Jornal de Noticias, via Express) external-link

Everton are not lining up a move for Watford and Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, despite being linked to the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Lazio. (Talksport) external-link

Everton's hopes of signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja have been boosted after the Stamford Bridge-club decided to leave the 20-year-old out of the squad travelling to America for a pre-season tour. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Former Derby boss Wayne Rooney is open to returning to DC United to manage the MLS team. (ESPN) external-link

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has said Belgium striker Dries Mertens, 35, has rejected a new deal with the club. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have no intention of loaning out American attacker Gio Reyna, 19, who has received interest from Rangers. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brentford have made an offer for Wolfsburg and Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, 23, however the German club are reluctant to sell. (Sky Sports - in German) external-link

