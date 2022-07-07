Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are set to offer Spanish full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Marcos Alonso, 31, plus £51m to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli in the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Barcelona's France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, on a season-long loan deal. (Standard) external-link

Manchester United have been asked to pay combined transfer fees of £106m in order to sign Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, and Brazil winger Antony, 22, from Ajax. (Daily Record) external-link

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is adamant the west London club are not giving up on signing 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is expected to join Manchester United. (Express) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for Benfica's 26-year-old Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, with Mikel Arteta eager to add cover for Kieran Tierney. (Mirror) external-link

"An upgrade on those already in place" What will Raheem Sterling bring to Chelsea?

Chelsea are looking to offer England full-back Reece James, 22, a contract extension, despite his current deal running to June 2025, to fend off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid. (i Sport) external-link

Chelsea remain favourites to sign Raphinha for £55m, with Leeds still waiting on an offer from Barcelona for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (Standard) external-link

Portugal forward Fabio Silva, 19, is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Wolves, who bought him for £35m two years ago. (Mail) external-link

Leeds are prepared to pay a club record £31.6m to sign 21-year-old Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal's 21-year-old English midfielder Matt Smith is wanted by a host of Championship clubs including Millwall and Luton this summer. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle remain in talks with Everton over the possible purchase of 21-year-old English winger Anthony Gordon. (Chronicle) external-link

Norwich City are interested in Manchester City's 25-year-old Colombian forward Marlos Moreno. (Pink Un) external-link

Guardian back page