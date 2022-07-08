Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have made an improved £43m offer for 24-year-old Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a bid to beat Arsenal to the Argentina centre-back's signature. (Mail) external-link

Amid intense speculation over 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's future, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has recognised the need to strengthen his team's attacking options, while the Dutchman remains keen on adding a right-back and centre-back. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Ten Hag hopes to foil his former club Ajax's attempts to re-sign Dutch striker Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig for £13m. The 20-year-old came through the Eredivisie side's academy before joining the Germans in 2021, but returned to Ajax on loan for the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in 11 league games. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Lyon's 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has also been linked with Newcastle. (Media Foot - in French) external-link

Chelsea's Moroccan playmaker Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with AC Milan, has announced his decision to part ways with agent Nakhli Mondial after 12 years with the 29-year-old saying he wants to "take full control of my professional future". (Ziyech's Instagram) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi wants to re-sign France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, who is a free agent after his contract at the Nou Camp expired. However, the club's sporting director Mateu Alemany would prefer a move for Leeds' Brazilian attacker Raphinha. (Mirror) external-link

And Barca have submitted a 'final offer' of £47m for 25-year-old Raphinha, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Ronaldo absent from Man Utd's pre-season trip

Arsenal are interested in re-signing Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan with the 24-year-old having left the Gunners to join Empoli in 2017. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

West Ham are weighing up a £13m move for Roma's Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Team Talk) external-link

Roma are considering making a bid for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bournemouth are in talks to sign Tottenham's 23-year-old English defender Japhet Tanganga, who has also attracted interest from Napoli and AC Milan. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo, 25, is close to joining Southampton from Rangers for an initial £6m. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Millwall have agreed to sign Leeds United's English midfielder Jamie Shackleton, 22, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton are interested in signing Manchester City and Burkina Faso defender Issa Kabore, 21, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

