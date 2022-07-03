Close menu

Transfer rumours: Dybala, Silva, Palhinha, Martinez, De Jong, De Ligt, Traore

Manchester United are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signing of Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his Juventus contract expired, while Napoli are also interested in the Argentina striker, 28. (La Repubblica, via Star)external-link

Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, has told his agent that he wants to join Barcelona this summer. (Sport)external-link

Fulham have agreed a £20m deal with Sporting Lisbon to make Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, their first summer signing. (Sky Sports)external-link

Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax next week as the battle to sign their Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez intensifies, with Manchester United having made a bid for the 24-year-old. (Athletic)external-link

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but they are still negotiating add-ons, and personal terms have not been discussed yet. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Juventus will next week complete the free signings of France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, and Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, after they left Manchester United and Paris St-Germain respectively. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Chelsea are making progress in their attempt to sign Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, after Juventus softened their stance on the price. (CBS Sports, Twitter)external-link

Leeds United and AC Milan have made enquiries for Sassuolo's Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 22. (Corriere dello Sport, via Yorkshire Evening Post)external-link

Leeds have also opened talks over a £12m deal for RB Leipzig's USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 23. (Mail)external-link

Crystal Palace want to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley while West Ham also admire the English winger, 22, but Burnley are likely to want more than the £10m the London clubs would be ready to pay. (Sun)external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, is willing to join Everton on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United - but only as a last resort. (Sun)external-link

Southampton have reached a full agreement with Manchester City to sign Belgian defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia, 18, on a permanent deal for about £10m which includes a buy-back clause. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Newcastle are preparing new contract talks with England striker Callum Wilson, 30, and have targeted Bayer Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby, 22, who could cost up to £50m. (Mirror)external-link

Nottingham Forest have lined up a move for Huddersfield's English left-back Harry Toffolo, 26, and are ready to step in with a £10m bid for the Championship side's English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 23. (Sun)external-link

Forest have also agreed a deal to sign Wayne Hennessey, with the Wales goalkeeper, 35, set to join on a permanent deal from Burnley after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee. (Football Insider)external-link

West Ham have not yet reached an agreement to sign Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal and the deal is no closer to getting done. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

PSV Eindhoven are keen on re-signing Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch)external-link

Talks are in progress for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, to join Juventus from Roma. (Nicolo Schira, Twitter)external-link

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 35, has turned down Boca Juniors to join Flamengo on an 18-month deal after leaving Inter Milan as a free agent. (Mail)external-link

Derby County's English defender Lee Buchanan has agreed a deal in principle with Werder Bremen - and the League One club are fighting for compensation for the 21-year-old youth product. (Derby Telegraph)external-link

