Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signing of Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his Juventus contract expired, while Napoli are also interested in the Argentina striker, 28. (La Repubblica, via Star) external-link

Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, has told his agent that he wants to join Barcelona this summer. (Sport) external-link

Fulham have agreed a £20m deal with Sporting Lisbon to make Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, their first summer signing. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax next week as the battle to sign their Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez intensifies, with Manchester United having made a bid for the 24-year-old. (Athletic) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but they are still negotiating add-ons, and personal terms have not been discussed yet. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Juventus will next week complete the free signings of France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, and Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, after they left Manchester United and Paris St-Germain respectively. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Chelsea are making progress in their attempt to sign Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, after Juventus softened their stance on the price. (CBS Sports, Twitter) external-link

Leeds United and AC Milan have made enquiries for Sassuolo's Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 22. (Corriere dello Sport, via Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Leeds have also opened talks over a £12m deal for RB Leipzig's USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 23. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace want to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley while West Ham also admire the English winger, 22, but Burnley are likely to want more than the £10m the London clubs would be ready to pay. (Sun) external-link

Forest sign Biancone from Troyes French defender arrives on three-year deal

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, is willing to join Everton on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United - but only as a last resort. (Sun) external-link

Southampton have reached a full agreement with Manchester City to sign Belgian defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia, 18, on a permanent deal for about £10m which includes a buy-back clause. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Newcastle are preparing new contract talks with England striker Callum Wilson, 30, and have targeted Bayer Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby, 22, who could cost up to £50m. (Mirror) external-link

Nottingham Forest have lined up a move for Huddersfield's English left-back Harry Toffolo, 26, and are ready to step in with a £10m bid for the Championship side's English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 23. (Sun) external-link

Forest have also agreed a deal to sign Wayne Hennessey, with the Wales goalkeeper, 35, set to join on a permanent deal from Burnley after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham have not yet reached an agreement to sign Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal and the deal is no closer to getting done. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

PSV Eindhoven are keen on re-signing Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch) external-link

Talks are in progress for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, to join Juventus from Roma. (Nicolo Schira, Twitter) external-link

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 35, has turned down Boca Juniors to join Flamengo on an 18-month deal after leaving Inter Milan as a free agent. (Mail) external-link

Derby County's English defender Lee Buchanan has agreed a deal in principle with Werder Bremen - and the League One club are fighting for compensation for the 21-year-old youth product. (Derby Telegraph) external-link

Daily Star back page