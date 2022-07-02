Last updated on .From the section Gossip

New manager Erik ten Hag will urge Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Ajax's Brazil forward Antony, 22, if the Portugal forward, 37, is allowed to leave this summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have bettered Arsenal's bid for Lisandro Martinez, offering Ajax £38m for the Argentina centre-back, 24. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal and Manchester United are also battling it out to sign Germany winger Serge Gnabry, 26, from Bayern Munich for £40m. The former Gunner is out of contract with Bayern next summer. (Star Sunday) external-link

Barcelona have no intention of selling Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, although they want the Manchester United target, 25, to agree to a pay cut. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Nicolas Tagliafico is expected to leave Ajax this summer, with Brighton and Lyon among the clubs interested in signing the Argentina defender, 29. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Nottingham Forest are close to signing French centre-back Moussa Niakhate, 26, having reached an agreement in principle on a transfer fee with Mainz. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Trezeguet is set for a medical with Trabzonspor after the Turkish side agreed a deal to sign the Egypt winger, 27, from Aston Villa. (Voel - in Turkish) external-link

Manchester United remain in the hunt to sign Brazilian winger Gabriel Veron, 19, from Palmeiras for as little as £10m this summer. (Sunday Sun) external-link

Manchester United are on "high alert" as Arsenal struggle to agree a deal for Leicester's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Star Sunday) external-link

Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan over a deal for the Blues' Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, to join the Serie A side on loan with an option to buy. (Nicolo Schira, Twitter) external-link

Fulham have made a loan offer for France right-back Leo Dubois but his club Lyon favour a permanent transfer for the 27-year-old. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21, is set to sign a new contract at Real Madrid with a £1bn release clause to ward off interest from Paris St-Germain. (Marca) external-link

Barcelona are willing to allow Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, to leave the club for 25m euros (£21.5m). (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Out-of-contract France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, is close to agreeing a new two-year deal at Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

After his Chelsea contract expired this summer, Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 26, will be presented as a Barcelona player this week, along with AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan will sell Stefan de Vrij to a Premier League side this summer because they do not want to lose the Netherlands defender, 30, for free when his contract expires next year. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

There is a "70 or 80% chance" that Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 35, will join Boca Juniors after leaving Inter Milan this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi, 28, from Juventus. (Sky Sport, via Goal external-link )

