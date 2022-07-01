Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brazil forward Neymar, 30, is considering leaving Paris St-Germain this summer after finding out the club are happy for him to depart, with Chelsea being contacted by the player's agent to find out their level of interest. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Christian Eriksen and have made a verbal offer to the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder after his contract at Brentford expired. (Star) external-link

Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are pushing to sign Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, with the 25-year-old available on a free transfer. (Marca) external-link

Barcelona have decided against turning 26-year-old Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore's loan spell into a permanent deal. Barca had an option to sign Traore for 30m euros (£26m). (Sport) external-link

Watford and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24, is among Everton's list of targets as they look to replace 25-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison, who has joined Tottenham for £60m. (Evening Standard) external-link

Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 26, could leave the Bernabeu in the summer as Real are not offering him an extension to his contract, which expires next year. AC Milan are among those interested, although some Premier League clubs could also make a move. (Marca) external-link

Tottenham have joined West Ham, Everton and Newcastle United in considering a move for England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, after his departure from Manchester United following his contract expiring. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Reims' French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20, has told the Ligue 1 side he wants to stay at the club, despite them accepting a bid from Newcastle United. (Chronicle) external-link

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet, 27, although Brazil right-back Emerson Royal's Spurs future is uncertain with Atletico Madrid and Roma interested in the 23-year-old. (Express) external-link

Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, is back training with Arsenal following his successful loan stint with Real Betis. Bellerin said his time with Betis helped him "fall in love again with this sport". (Star) external-link

Salah signs new deal with Liverpool Egyptian becomes highest earner at Anfield in club's history

Brentford are pushing to sign Hull City and England Under-21 striker Keane Lewis-Potter, 21, in a £20m move. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Leicester City are confident of signing 21-year-old Belgium striker Charles De Ketelaere from Club Bruges, despite strong interest from Leeds United. (90min) external-link

Manchester City and United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 27, is set to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli quit the club amid frustrations with the club's transfer policy and an inability to sign Arsenal and France defender William Saliba on a permanent deal after the 21-year-old impressed on loan. (Mirror) external-link

Sheffield United, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea, Bristol City and QPR are interested in signing Aston Villa and England Under-19 midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, 19, on a season-long loan. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Brighton, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all keen on taking 19-year-old English defender Levi Colwill on loan from Chelsea. (Argus) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed his interest in signing Wolves and Republic of Ireland midfielder Connor Ronan, 24. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham, Southampton, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Wolves are interested in signing 15-year-old Scottish midfielder Murray Campbell from St Mirren. (Football Insider) external-link

Millwall are set to complete a loan deal for Leeds United's 19-year-old English centre-back Charlie Cresswell next week. (South London Press) external-link

Chelsea are plotting a move for Everton and England Under-17s left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith, 17. (Football Insider) external-link

