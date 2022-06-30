Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, in a bid to beat Chelsea to the Brazil international's signature. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are progressing in their talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 22, but Juventus want the Netherlands international's £102m clause to be activated. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

PSG and France international defender Presnel Kimpembe, 26, remains of interest to Chelsea with the Ligue 1 side in the market for a new centre-back. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City will only sell defender Nathan Ake, 27, if they have a replacement lined up, with the Netherlands international linked with a return to former club Chelsea. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign English right-back Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough for £15m plus add-ons. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus want Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in a swap deal for their France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham have stepped up their efforts to sign England international Jesse Lingard, 29, on a free transfer, but may need the former Manchester United forward to lower his wage demands. (Guardian) external-link

Wolves have won the battle to keep Portugal international midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, at Molineux, with clubs reluctant to meet his £75m asking price. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, will have a medical at Manchester City on Friday before completing a £45m move to the Premier League champions. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the battle to sign £50m-rated French defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, from Monaco. (Nice-Matin - in French) external-link

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 35, is interested in a return to Manchester United - just one year after leaving the club and a spell in Serie A with Venezia. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 26, prefers a permanent move to Flamengo where he is currently on loan, despite interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace. (Goal) external-link

Nottingham Forest will make a bid for Huddersfield's 26-year-old English wing-back Harry Toffolo, who has one year left on his contract. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Forest are also in talks with Manchester City to sign Burkina Faso international full-back Issa Kabore, 21. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle are set to sign England youth international left-back Jordan Hackett, 18, after he was released by Tottenham. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, with the German champions wanting £43m. (Bild - in German) external-link

