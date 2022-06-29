Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are hopeful of agreeing a fee with Everton for 25-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison by Thursday to beat the financial fair play deadline. (Football.London) external-link

Spurs are also in talks to sign 27-year-old France defender Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will hold talks with Torino over defender Gleison Bremer, 25, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian. (90min) external-link

Liverpool have turned down an opening offer from Nottingham Forest for full-back Neco Williams, 21, with the Anfield side wanting £15m for the Wales international. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are to activate the £34m release clause to sign Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will only accept offers over £103m for England international Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Bild via Mail) external-link

Everton are to open talks over a new long-term contract with England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, who has two years remaining on his current deal. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal have made a third offer to Ajax for Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, who is valued at £43m by the Eredivisie champions. (Sun) external-link

Just one week to go... Who are the players to watch out for at Euro 2022?

Manchester United are also preparing a £40m bid for Martinez, who played under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag last season. (TalkSport) external-link

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, is also a target for Manchester United, with the Belgium international entering the final year of his contract. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, will have a medical at Nottingham Forest this week to seal a season-long loan deal. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are considering a move for Chelsea's England Under-21 international defender Levi Colwill, 19, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield. (Sun) external-link

Leicester are also interested in Colwill, with the teenager ready to seek a fresh challenge away from Stamford Bridge if there is no prospect of breaking into the Blues side. (Guardian) external-link

Brentford have made a bid worth up to £20m for Hull City's 21-year-old forward Keane Lewis-Potter. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Nigeria international striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24, who is valued at £20m by Watford. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have held talks with former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 30, as the Gunners look to fill their under-23 and under-18 head coach positions. (Standard) external-link

The I sports section