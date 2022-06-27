Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham want to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, and English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, from Everton in a double deal. Chelsea are also interested in Richarlison. (Sky Sports) external-link

But Everton are not interested in selling Gordon, whose contract with the Goodison Park club runs until 2025, as part of any transfer involving Richarlison. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Spurs are also firm favourites to land Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet, despite interest from Roma in the 27-year-old. (London Evening Standard) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, will be Real Madrid's main transfer target next summer , although the Spanish club face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool. (AS, via Mail) external-link

Having opened talks with Manchester City about signing England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, Chelsea are also trying to sign Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, from the Premier League champions. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, is expected to leave at the end of the 2022-23 season as a free agent. Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances since joining the Reds in 2017. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have submitted a £35m offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and appear to be leading Manchester United in the race for the 24-year-old Argentina international. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United hope to conclude deals for Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, and will then shift focus to an attacker, with Ajax's Brazilian Antony, 22, their main target. (Times - subscription required) external-link

A deal for Antony has been thrown into doubt with Ajax now wanting £70m for the forward. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United are set to complete the £32m signing of Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, but are ready to move on from their pursuit of Reims' French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20. (Mail) external-link

Frenchman Christophe Galtier, who managed Nice last season, is close to being named the new Paris St-Germain boss, with Mauricio Pochettino on the verge of leaving the club despite winning the league title. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona will not improve their contract offer to France forward Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with the La Liga side ends on 30 June. The 25-year-old also has offers from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG. (Marca) external-link

Dembele is set to make a decision about his future in the next 72 hours. (Mirror) external-link

River Plate are waiting for a response from Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 35, after making a proposal to sign the player when his Atletico Madrid contract expires at the end of the month. (Fabrizio Romano - Twitter) external-link

Newly-promoted Fulham are confident of wrapping up deals for Shakhtar Donetsk and Israel winger Manor Solomon, 22, for £7m and Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, for £20m. (Mail) external-link

Juventus are prepared to pay Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey €4m (£3.45m) to get him off their books, allowing the 31-year-old to become a free agent. (IBianconero.com - in Italian) external-link

Juventus have also held initial discussions with Roma about signing their 22-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Goal) external-link

